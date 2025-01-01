DocumentazioneSezioni
IndentUp (Metodo Get)

Ottiene un'indentazone del chart dal bordo superiore.

int  IndentUp()

Return Value

Grandezza indentazione in pixel.

IndentUp (Metodo Set)

Imposta un'indentazone del chart dal bordo superiore.

void  IndentUp(
   const int  up      // grandezza del rientro
   )

Parametri

up

[in] Valore di indentazione in pixel.