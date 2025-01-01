DocumentationSections
IndentUp (Get method)

Get a chart indent from the upper border.

int  IndentUp()

Return Value

Indent size in pixels.

IndentUp (Set method)

Set a chart indent from the upper border.

void  IndentUp(
   const int  up      // indent size
   )

Parameters

up

[in]  Indent value in pixels.