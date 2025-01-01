ドキュメントセクション
IndentUp（取得メソッド）

上の境界線からチャートインデントを取得します。

int  IndentUp()

戻り値

ピクセル単位のインデント

IndentUp（設定メソッド）

上の境界線からチャートインデントを設定します。

void  IndentUp(
  const int  up      // インデントサイズ
  ）

パラメータ

up

[in]  ピクセル単位のインデント値