IndentRight (Get method)

Get a chart indent from the right border.

int  IndentRight()

Return Value

Indent size in pixels.

IndentRight (Set method)

Set a chart indent from the right border.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // indent size
   )

Parameters

right

[in]  Indent size in pixels.