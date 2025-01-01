DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicIndentRight 

IndentRight (méthode Get)

Retourne l'indentation du graphique depuis la bordure droite.

int  IndentRight()

Valeur de Retour

Taille de l'indentation en pixels.

IndentRight (méthode Set)

Définit l'indentation du graphique depuis la bordure droite.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // taille de l'indentation
   )

Paramètres

right

[in]  Taille de l'indentation en pixels.