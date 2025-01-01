ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicIndentRight 

IndentRight（取得メソッド）

右の境界線からチャートインデントを取得します。

int  IndentRight()

戻り値

ピクセル単位のインデント

IndentRight（設定メソッド）

右の境界線からチャートインデントを設定します。

void  IndentRight(
  const int  right      // インデントサイズ
  ）

パラメータ

right

[in]  ピクセル単位のインデントサイズ