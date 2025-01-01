문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicIndentRight 

IndentRight (Get method)

오른쪽 테두리에서 차트 들여쓰기 가져오기.

int  IndentRight()

값 반환

들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).

IndentRight (Set method)

오른쪽 테두리에서 차트 들여쓰기 설정하기.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // 들여쓰기 크기
  \)

매개변수

right

[in]  들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).