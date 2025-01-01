DocumentazioneSezioni
CGraphic 

IndentRight (Metodo Get)

Ottiene un indent del chart dal riquadro destro.

int  IndentRight()

Return Value

Grandezza indentazione in pixel.

IndentRight (Metodo Set)

Imposta un indent del chart dal bordo destro.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // grandezza indent
   )

Parametri

right

[in]  Grandezza del rientro in pixels.