IndentRight（获得方法）

获得右边界的图表缩进。

int  IndentRight()

返回值

缩进的像素大小。

IndentRight（设置方法）

设置右边界的图表缩进。

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // 缩进大小
   )

参数

right

[in] 缩进的像素大小。