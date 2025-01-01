ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаНаучные графикиCGraphic 

IndentRight (Метод Get)

Возвращает отступ графика от правой границы.

int  IndentRight()

Возвращаемое значение

Размер отступа в пикселях.

IndentRight (Метод Set)

Устанавливает отступ графика от правой границы.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // размер отступа
   )

Параметры

right

[in]  Размер отступа в пикселях.