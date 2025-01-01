DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicIndentRight 

IndentRight (Método Get)

Retorna el margen del gráfico con respecto al límite derecho.

int  IndentRight()

Valor devuelto

Tamaño del margen en píxeles.

IndentRight (Método Set)

Establece el margen del gráfico con respecto al límite derecho.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // tamaño del margen
   )

Parámetros

right

[in]  Tamaño del margen en píxeles.