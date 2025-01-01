DocumentaçãoSeções
IndentRight (Método Get)

Retorna o recuo do gráfico a partir da borda direita.

int  IndentRight()

Valor de retorno

Tamanho do recuo, em pixels.

IndentRight (Método Set)

Define o recuo do gráfico a partir da borda direita.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // tamanho do recuo
   )

Parâmetros

right

[in] Tamanho do recuo em pixels.