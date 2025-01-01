DokumentationKategorien
IndentRight (Get-Methode)

Gibt den Einzug des Charts von der rechten Grenze zurück.

int  IndentRight()

Rückgabewert

Einzug in Pixel.

IndentRight (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Einzug des Charts von der rechten Grenze.

void  IndentRight(
   const int  right      // Einzug
   )

Parameter

right

[in]  Einzug in Pixel.