CGraphicIndentLeft 

IndentLeft（获得方法）

获得左边界的图表缩进。

int  IndentLeft()

返回值

缩进的像素大小。

IndentLeft（设置方法）

设置左边界的图表缩进。

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // 缩进大小
   )

参数

left

[in] 缩进的像素大小。