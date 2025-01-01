ドキュメントセクション
IndentLeft（取得メソッド）

左の境界線からチャートインデントを取得します。

int  IndentLeft()

戻り値

ピクセル単位のインデント

IndentLeft（設定メソッド）

左の境界線からチャートインデントを設定します。

void  IndentLeft(
  const int  left      // インデントサイズ
  ）

パラメータ

left

[in]  ピクセル単位のインデントサイズ