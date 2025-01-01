DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicIndentLeft 

IndentLeft (méthode Get)

Retourne l'indentation du graphique depuis la bordure gauche.

int  IndentLeft()

Valeur de Retour

Taille de l'indentation en pixels.

IndentLeft (méthode Set)

Définit l'indentation du graphique depuis la bordure gauche.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // taille de l'indentation
   )

Paramètres

left

[in]  Taille de l'indentation en pixels.