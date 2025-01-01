DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicIndentLeft 

IndentLeft (Metodo Get)

Ottiene un rientro del chart dal riquadro di sinistra.

int  IndentLeft()

Return Value

Grandezza indentazione in pixel.

IndentLeft (Metodo Set)

Imposta un indent del chart dal bordo sinistro.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // grandezza indent
   )

Parametri

left

[in]  Grandezza del rientro in pixels.