IndentLeft (Get method)

왼쪽 테두리에서 차트 들여쓰기 가져오기.

int  IndentLeft()

값 반환

들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).

IndentLeft (Set method)

왼쪽 테두리에서 차트 들여쓰기 설정하기.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // 들여쓰기 크기
  \)

매개변수

left

[in]  들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).