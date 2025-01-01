DocumentaçãoSeções
IndentLeft (Método Get)

Retorna o recuo do gráfico a partir da borda esquerda.

int  IndentLeft()

Valor de retorno

Tamanho do recuo, em pixels.

IndentLeft (Método Set)

Define o recuo do gráfico a partir da borda esquerda.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // tamanho do recuo
   )

Parâmetros

left

[in] Tamanho do recuo em pixels.