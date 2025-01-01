DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5 Standardbibliothek Wissenschaftliche Grafiken CGraphic IndentLeft 

IndentLeft (Get-Methode)

Gibt den Einzug des Charts von der linken Grenze zurück.

int  IndentLeft()

Rückgabewert

Einzug in Pixel.

IndentLeft (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Einzug des Charts von der linken Grenze.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // Einzug
   )

Parameter

left

[in]  Einzug in Pixel.