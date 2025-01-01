DocumentationSections
IndentLeft (Get method)

Get a chart indent from the left border.

int  IndentLeft()

Return Value

Indent size in pixels.

IndentLeft (Set method)

Set a chart indent from the left border.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // indent size
   )

Parameters

left

[in]  Indent size in pixels.