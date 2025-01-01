ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаНаучные графикиCGraphicIndentLeft 

IndentLeft (Метод Get)

Возвращает отступ графика от левой границы.

int  IndentLeft()

Возвращаемое значение

Размер отступа в пикселях.

IndentLeft (Метод Set)

Устанавливает отступ графика от левой границы.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // размер отступа
   )

Параметры

left

[in]  Размер отступа в пикселях.