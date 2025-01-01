DocumentaciónSecciones
IndentLeft (Método Get)

Retorna el margen del gráfico con respecto al límite izquierdo.

int  IndentLeft()

Valor devuelto

Tamaño del margen en píxeles.

IndentLeft (Método Set)

Establece el margen del gráfico con respecto al límite izquierdo.

void  IndentLeft(
   const int  left      // tamaño del margen
   )

Parámetros

left

[in]  Tamaño del margen en píxeles.