DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicIndentDown 

IndentDown (Get-Methode)

Gibt den Einzug des Charts von der unteren Grenze zurück.

int  IndentDown()

Rückgabewert

Einzug in Pixel.

IndentDown (Set-Methode)

Setzt den Einzug des Charts von der unteren Grenze.

void  IndentDown(
   const int  down      // Einzug
   )

Parameter

down

[in]  Einzug in Pixel.