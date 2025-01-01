DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicIndentDown 

IndentDown (metodo Get)

Ottiene un rientro del chart dal bordo inferiore.

int  IndentDown()

Return Value

Grandezza indentazione in pixel.

IndentDown (Metodo Set)

Imposta un rientro(indent) del chart dal bordo inferiore.

void  IndentDown(
   const int  down      // grandezza del rientro
   )

Parametri

down

[in]  Grandezza del rientro in pixels.