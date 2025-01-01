文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicIndentDown 

IndentDown（获得方法）

获得较低边界的图表缩进。

int  IndentDown()

返回值

缩进的像素大小。

IndentDown（设置方法）

设置较低边界的图表缩进。

void  IndentDown(
   const int  down      // 缩进大小
   )

参数

down

[in] 缩进的像素大小。