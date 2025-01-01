DocumentationSections
IndentDown (méthode Get)

Retourne l'indentation du graphique depuis la bordure inférieure.

int  IndentDown()

Valeur de Retour

Taille de l'indentation en pixels.

IndentDown (méthode Set)

Définit l'indentation du graphique depuis la bordure inférieure.

void  IndentDown(
   const int  down      // taille de l'indentation
   )

Paramètres

down

[in]  Taille de l'indentation en pixels.