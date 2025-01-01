DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicIndentDown 

IndentDown (Get method)

Get a chart indent from the lower border.

int  IndentDown()

Return Value

Indent size in pixels.

IndentDown (Set method)

Set a chart indent from the lower border.

void  IndentDown(
   const int  down      // indent size
   )

Parameters

down

[in]  Indent size in pixels.