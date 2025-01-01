DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicIndentDown 

IndentDown (Método Get)

Retorna el margen del gráfico con respecto al límite inferior.

int  IndentDown()

Valor devuelto

Tamaño del margen en píxeles.

IndentDown (Método Set)

Establece el margen del gráfico con respecto al límite inferior.

void  IndentDown(
   const int  down      // tamaño del margen
   )

Parámetros

down

[in]  Tamaño del margen en píxeles.