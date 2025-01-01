문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicIndentDown 

IndentDown (Get method)

아래쪽 테두리에서 차트 들여쓰기 가져오기.

int  IndentDown()

값 반환

들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).

IndentDown (Set method)

아래쪽 테두리에서 차트 들여쓰기 설정하기.

void  IndentDown(
   const int  down      // 들여쓰기 크기
  \)

매개변수

down

[in]  들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).