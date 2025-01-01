ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicIndentDown 

IndentDown（取得メソッド）

下の境界線からチャートインデントを取得します。

int  IndentDown()

戻り値

ピクセル単位のインデント

IndentDown（設定メソッド）

下の境界線からチャートインデントを設定します。

void  IndentDown(
  const int  down      // インデントサイズ
  ）

パラメータ

down

[in]  ピクセル単位のインデントサイズ