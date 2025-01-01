DokumentationKategorien
HistorySymbolSize (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Größe verwendeter Symbole und Zeichen  

int  HistorySymbolSize()

Rückgabewert

Größe verwendeter Symbole und Zeichen

HistorySymbolSize (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Größe verwendeter Symbole und Zeichen

void  HistorySymbolSize(
   const int  size      // Symbolgröße 
   )

Parameter

size

[in]  Größe verwendeter Symbole und Zeichen.