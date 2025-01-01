DocumentationSections
HistorySymbolSize (Get method)

Returns a size of a chart's notational convention symbols  

int  HistorySymbolSize()

Return Value

Size of notational convention symbols

HistorySymbolSize (Set method)

Sets a size of a chart's notational convention symbols

void  HistorySymbolSize(
   const int  size      // symbol size
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  Size of notational convention symbols.