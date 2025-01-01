문서화섹션
HistorySymbolSize (Get method)

차트의 표기 규칙 기호 크기를 반환  

int  HistorySymbolSize()

값 반환

표기 규칙 기호 크기

HistorySymbolSize (Set method)

차트의 표기 규칙 기호 크기를 설정

void  HistorySymbolSize(
   const int  size      // 기호 크기
  \)

매개변수

Size

[in]  표기 규칙 기호의 크기.