HistorySymbolSize (méthode Get)

Retourne la taille des symboles de convention de notation  

int  HistorySymbolSize()

Valeur de Retour

La taille des symboles de convention de notation

HistorySymbolSize (méthode Set)

Définit la taille des symboles de convention de notation

void  HistorySymbolSize(
   const int  size      // taille des symboles
   )

Paramètres

size

[in]  Taille des symboles de convention de notation.