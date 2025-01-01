DocumentaciónSecciones
HistoryNameSize (método Get)

Devuelve el tamaño de la fuente para el nombre de la curva.

int  HistoryNameSize()

Valor devuelto

Tamaño de la fuente para el nombre de la curva.

HistoryNameSize (método Set)

Establece el tamaño de la fuente para el nombre de la curva.

void  HistoryNameSize (método Set)(
   const int  size      // tamaño de la fuente para el nombre
   )

Parámetros

size

[in]  Tamaño de la fuente para el nombre.