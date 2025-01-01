문서화섹션
HistoryNameSize (Get method)

곡선 이름의 글꼴 크기를 반환.

int  HistoryNameSize()

값 반환

곡선 이름의 글꼴 크기.

HistoryNameSize (Set method)

곡선 이름의 글꼴 크기를 설정.

void  HistoryNameSize (Set method)(
   const int  size      // 이름 글꼴 크기
  \)

매개변수

Size

[in]  이름 글꼴 크기.