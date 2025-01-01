DokumentationKategorien
Liefert die Schriftgröße des Namens der Kurve.

int  HistoryNameSize()

Rückgabewert

Schriftgröße des Namens der Kurve.

HistoryNameSize (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Schriftgröße des Namens der Kurve.

void  HistoryNameSize (Set-Methode)(
   const int  size      // Schriftgröße des Namens
   )

Parameter

size

[in]  Schriftgröße des Namens.