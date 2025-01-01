文档部分
HistoryNameSize（获得方法）

返回曲线名称的字体大小。

int  HistoryNameSize()

返回值

曲线名称的字体大小。

HistoryNameSize（设置方法）

设置曲线名称的字体大小。

void  HistoryNameSize (Set method)(
   const int  size      // 名称字体大小
   )

参数

size

[in]  名称字体大小。