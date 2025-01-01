DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicHistoryNameSize 

HistoryNameSize (Get method)

Returns the font size of the curve name.

int  HistoryNameSize()

Return Value

Font size of the curve name.

HistoryNameSize (Set method)

Sets the font size of the curve name.

void  HistoryNameSize (Set method)(
   const int  size      // name font size
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  Name font size.