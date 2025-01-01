DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicHistoryNameSize 

HistoryNameSize (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la dimensione del carattere del nome della curva.

int  HistoryNameSize()

Valore di ritorno

Dimensione del carattere del nome della curva.

HistoryNameSize (Metodo Set)

Imposta la dimensione del carattere del nome della curva.

void  HistoryNameSize (Set method)(
   const int  size      // gradezza del nome del font
   )

Parametri

size

[in]  Grandezza del nome del carattere.