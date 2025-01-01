文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicGridLineColor 

GridLineColor（获得方法）

返回网格线颜色

color  GridLineColor()

返回值

网格线颜色。

GridLineColor（设置方法）

设置网格线颜色。

void  GridLineColor(
   const color  clr      // 线颜色
   )

参数

clr

[in]  网格线颜色。