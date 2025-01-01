DocumentaciónSecciones
GridLineColor (método Get)

Devuelve el color de las líneas de la cuadrícula

color  GridLineColor()

Valor devuelto

Color de las líneas de la cuadrícula.

GridLineColor (método Set)

Establece el color de las líneas de la cuadrícula.

void  GridLineColor(
   const color  clr      // color de las líneas
   )

Parámetros

clr

[in]  Color de las líneas de la cuadrícula.