GridLineColor (Get method)

Returns the grid line color

color  GridLineColor()

Return Value

Grid line color.

GridLineColor (Set method)

Sets the grid line color.

void  GridLineColor(
   const color  clr      // line color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in]  Grid line color.