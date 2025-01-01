DokumentationKategorien
GridLineColor (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Farbe der Gitterlinien

color  GridLineColor()

Rückgabewert

Farbe der Gitterlinien.

GridLineColor (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Farbe der Gitterlinien.

void  GridLineColor(
   const color  clr      // Farbe der Linien
   )

Parameter

clr

[in]  Farbe der Gitterlinien.