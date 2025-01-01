DocumentationSections
GridLineColor (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur des lignes de la grille

color  GridLineColor()

Valeur de Retour

Couleur des lignes de la grille.

GridLineColor (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur des lignes de la grille.

void  GridLineColor(
   const color  clr      // couleur des lignes
   )

Paramètres

clr

[in]  Couleur des lignes de la grille.