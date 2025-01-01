DocumentaçãoSeções
GridLineColor (método Get)

Retorna a cor de linhas da grade

color  GridLineColor()

Valor de retorno

Cor de linhas da grade.

GridLineColor (método Set)

Define a cor de linhas da grade.

void  GridLineColor(
   const color  clr      // cor de linhas
   )

Parâmetros

clr

[in]  Cor de linhas da grade.