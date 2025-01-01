DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicGridHasCircle 

GridHasCircle (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la flag che definisce se i punti nei nodi della griglia devono essere visualizzati.

bool  GridHasCircle()

Valore di ritorno

Il valore del flag.

Nota

true — mostra i punti

false — non mostra i punti

GridHasCircle (Metodo Set)

Imposta la flag che definisce se i punti nei nodi della griglia devono essere visualizzati.

void  GridHasCircle(
   const bool  has      
   )

Parametri

has

[in]  Valore Flag.

Nota

true — mostra i punti

false — non mostra i punti