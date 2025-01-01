DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicGridHasCircle 

GridHasCircle (Get method)

Returns the flag defining whether the dots in the grid nodes should be displayed.

bool  GridHasCircle()

Return Value

The flag value.

Note

true — display the dots

false — do not display the dots

GridHasCircle (Set method)

Sets the flag defining whether the dots in the grid nodes should be displayed.

void  GridHasCircle(
   const bool  has      
   )

Parameters

has

[in]  Flag value.

Note

true — display the dots

false — do not display the dots