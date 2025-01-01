GridHasCircle (Get method)

Returns the flag defining whether the dots in the grid nodes should be displayed.

bool GridHasCircle()

Return Value

The flag value.

Note

true — display the dots

false — do not display the dots

GridHasCircle (Set method)

Sets the flag defining whether the dots in the grid nodes should be displayed.

void GridHasCircle(

const bool has

)

Parameters

has

[in] Flag value.

Note

true — display the dots

false — do not display the dots