文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicGridHasCircle 

GridHasCircle（获得方法）

返回定义是否应该显示网格节点中的点的标识。

bool  GridHasCircle()

返回值

标识值。

注意

true ― 显示点

false ― 不显示点

GridHasCircle（设置方法）

设置定义是否应该显示网格节点中的点的标识。

void  GridHasCircle(
   const bool  has      
   )

参数

has

[in] 标识值。

注意

true ― 显示点

false ― 不显示点